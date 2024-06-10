- Home
FIA Arrests Two Outlaws Involved In Hundi-Hawala, Illegal Exchange Of Foreign Currency
Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 07:05 PM
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested two alleged outlaw involved in Hawala Hundi and illegal exchange of currency, near Vehari chowk
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested two alleged outlaw involved in Hawala Hundi and illegal exchange of currency, near Vehari chowk.
According to official sources, the alleged outlaws are identified as Muhammad Shafique and Muhammad Akram. The FIA team seized local and foreign Currency from their possession. Further investigation is in progress after registration of the case against the outlaws.
