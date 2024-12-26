FIA arrests two persons involved in Greek boat incident

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala zone in an operation against human traffickers, successfully arrested two persons including a woman involved in Greek boat incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala zone in an operation against human traffickers, successfully arrested two persons including a woman involved in Greek boat incident.

A spokesperson for the FIA told media here on Thursday that the team arrested accused Esha Fatima along with absconder Abdullah Shehzad who were involved in human trafficking.

During investigation, it transpired that the accused Esha received Rs 4.5 million from victim in the name of sending him to Greece in 2023.

The suspect first sent the victim to Libya then later, tried to send the victim from Libya to Greece by boat while the victim rescued in the incident, he added.

The spokesperson said several cases were registered against the accused Abdullah Shehzad in Gujranwala Circle. The accused had received Rs 2.9 million from the victims and also a member of an international gang. The FIA conducted raids to arrest other accused.

FIA Director Gujranwala Zone Abdul Qadir Qamar said that all resources were being used to arrest the remaining culprits. No one was allowed to play with the lives of innocent people, he added.