FIA arrests two suspects for human-trafficking

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested two suspects in connection with human-trafficking.

According to a spokesman for the agency, the suspects were identified as Muhammad Tanveer and Saleemullah, both apprehended from Lahore.

The suspects were involved in defrauding citizens by promising them overseas employment in exchange for large sums of money.

Tanveer had received Rs. 1.43 million from a man, claiming he would secure employment for him in Germany. However, Tanveer failed to deliver and went into hiding. Saleemullah had extorted Rs. 2.1 million from another citizen, promising illegal passage to Italy via Libya. He too failed to fulfill his promise and disappeared.

Both suspects have been arrested, and an investigation has been initiated.