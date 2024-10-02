Open Menu

FIA Arrests Two Suspects For Human-trafficking

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 02, 2024 | 03:50 PM

FIA arrests two suspects for human-trafficking

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday arrested two suspects in connection with human-trafficking.

According to a spokesman for the agency, the suspects were identified as Muhammad Tanveer and Saleemullah, both apprehended from Lahore.

The suspects were involved in defrauding citizens by promising them overseas employment in exchange for large sums of money.

Tanveer had received Rs. 1.43 million from a man, claiming he would secure employment for him in Germany. However, Tanveer failed to deliver and went into hiding. Saleemullah had extorted Rs. 2.1 million from another citizen, promising illegal passage to Italy via Libya. He too failed to fulfill his promise and disappeared.

Both suspects have been arrested, and an investigation has been initiated.

Related Topics

Lahore Exchange Germany Man Italy Libya Money Federal Investigation Agency From Million Employment

Recent Stories

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harn ..

Security forces kill six terrorists of BLA in Harnai area

1 hour ago
 Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day ..

Malaysian PM to arrive in Pakistan today on 3-day visit

1 hour ago
 “Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year wil ..

“Ring of Fire” second eclipse of this year will occur on Oct 2

1 hour ago
 Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-l ..

Justice Mansoor could not attend court, cases de-listed

1 hour ago
 Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

Vidya Balan narrowly escapes in car accident

2 hours ago
 Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile att ..

Israel preparing to respond to Iranian missile attack

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in recor ..

Sialkot Airport completes runway overhaul in record time

14 hours ago
 USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agri ..

USAID strengthens vocational skills in modern agricultural technologies in DI Kh ..

14 hours ago
 Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ..

Babar Azam resigns as captain of Pakistan's white ball cricket team

14 hours ago
 Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan