FIA arrests two suspects involved in cyber crime

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2022 ) :FIA Cyber Crime Circle (Quetta) on Saturday has arrested two suspects involved in sharing objectionable photos through social media. According to the spokesperson of FIA, "The suspects created several fake Facebook IDs for blackmailing," adding that FIA while acting on the complaints, arrested accused Muhammad Iqbal in Galaxy Town Hub while the accused Hasan Ali was arrested from Loralai.

According to the initial investigation of FIA, the accused had blackmailed several women. Meanwhile, two mobile phones and eight SIMs were also recovered from the possession of the accused.

Cases were registered under the PICA Act as further investigations were going on.