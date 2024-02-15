FIA Arrests Two Suspects Involved In Fraud And Harassment
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 05:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Two suspects were arrested on Thursday, who was involved in financial fraud and harassment.
According to private news channel, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cyber wing carried out a raid in Rawalpindi and Mian Channu’s area, the culprits were involved to deceive the citizens by fake recipe of bank’s cheques and child harassment.
The culprits used to cheat citizen by sending fake bank deposits and snatch the 5 lakh, in addition, second action started in Rawalpindi, the accused involved in sharing in inappropriate images of children for black mail, the FIA team recovered the inappropriate materials from the accused.
Further investigation is underway.
