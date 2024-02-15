Open Menu

FIA Arrests Two Suspects Involved In Fraud And Harassment

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2024 | 05:55 PM

FIA arrests two suspects involved in fraud and harassment

Two suspects were arrested on Thursday, who was involved in financial fraud and harassment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2024) Two suspects were arrested on Thursday, who was involved in financial fraud and harassment.

According to private news channel, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cyber wing carried out a raid in Rawalpindi and Mian Channu’s area, the culprits were involved to deceive the citizens by fake recipe of bank’s cheques and child harassment.

The culprits used to cheat citizen by sending fake bank deposits and snatch the 5 lakh, in addition, second action started in Rawalpindi, the accused involved in sharing in inappropriate images of children for black mail, the FIA team recovered the inappropriate materials from the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Bank Rawalpindi Federal Investigation Agency From

Recent Stories

PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract

PCB terminates Haris Rauf's central contract

5 minutes ago
 Steps taken under SIFC yielding positive results: ..

Steps taken under SIFC yielding positive results: PM Kakar

14 minutes ago
 Rizwan Javed banned from all cricket

Rizwan Javed banned from all cricket

14 minutes ago
 Need to focus at grass-root level for promotion of ..

Need to focus at grass-root level for promotion of sports: Saba Shamim

2 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 06 paisa against dollar

2 minutes ago
 Karachi Kings geared up for their second PSL title

Karachi Kings geared up for their second PSL title

2 minutes ago
GCU, Lahore wins All Pakistan Inter-University Men ..

GCU, Lahore wins All Pakistan Inter-University Men Tennis title

2 minutes ago
 22nd death anniversary of poet, writer Syed Hasan ..

22nd death anniversary of poet, writer Syed Hasan Abbas Rizvi observed

2 minutes ago
 President Arif Alvi for enabling environment to nu ..

President Arif Alvi for enabling environment to nurture youth’s intellectual a ..

2 seconds ago
 Over 10,000 students to get eco-friendly electric ..

Over 10,000 students to get eco-friendly electric bikes in Punjab: Caretaker Pro ..

4 seconds ago
 NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notificati ..

NA-128: ECP decides to withdraw victory notification of Awn Chaudhary

2 hours ago
 Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for ..

Indian actress Rakhi Sawant expresses support for Imran khan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan