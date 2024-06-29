FIA Arrests Two Suspects Involved In Human Trafficking
Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Under the directions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a crackdown against human traffickers is ongoing.
In this connection, FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore on Saturday took action and arrested two suspects involved in human trafficking, said an FIA spokesperson.
He said that among the suspects involved in human trafficking were Muhammad Arshad and Muhammad Sarfraz. The accused took Rs3 million to send people illegally to Canada and Holland.
He further said that a case had been registered against the accused and an investigation was underway.
