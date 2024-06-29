Open Menu

FIA Arrests Two Suspects Involved In Human Trafficking

Muhammad Irfan Published June 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM

FIA arrests two suspects involved in human trafficking

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Under the directions of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, a crackdown against human traffickers is ongoing.

In this connection, FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore on Saturday took action and arrested two suspects involved in human trafficking, said an FIA spokesperson.

He said that among the suspects involved in human trafficking were Muhammad Arshad and Muhammad Sarfraz. The accused took Rs3 million to send people illegally to Canada and Holland.

He further said that a case had been registered against the accused and an investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Lahore Interior Minister Canada Circle Netherlands Federal Investigation Agency Million

Recent Stories

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Afr ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain may affect South Africa-India final match today

42 minutes ago
 PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt ..

PTI once again accuses US of toppling elected govt through cipher

52 minutes ago
 Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 ..

Tax fraud in Pakistan now will carry penalty of 5 to 10 years jail

1 hour ago
 Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity ..

Solar energy big relief amid inflated electricity bills

1 hour ago
 ‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mu ..

‘Pakistan wants good ties with US on basis of mutual respect’

2 hours ago
 Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electrici ..

Actor Rashid Mahmood cries over inflated electricity bill

2 hours ago
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakis ..

There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

3 hours ago
 Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

Malala renews call for Gaza easefire

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024

9 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow

17 hours ago
 Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves ..

Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan