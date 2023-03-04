FIA arrests two suspects involved in 'Hundi' business

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested two suspects involved in the illegal business of 'Hundi' during a raid in DG Khan on Saturday The FIA team stopped a car at Tehsil Kot Chutta on Ahmadani road and got checked the android mobile phones of both Javed and Bilal and recovered Rs 5,00,000 from dashboard of their vehicle, four cheque books, two notebooks, 100 UAE Currency and 22 Dollars from their possession.

Further legal action was initiated against them.