FIA Arrests Two Suspects Involved In Visa Fraud

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2025 | 02:20 PM

FIA arrests two suspects involved in visa fraud

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone claimed on Monday to have

arrested two suspects from Gujranwala and Nankana Sahib involved in visa fraud.

According to FIA sources, the arrested individuals have been identified as Syed

Mehdi Raza and Amanat, involved in deceiving innocent citizens under the pretense

of visa arrangements.

Suspect Mehdi Raza defrauded a citizen of Rs 1.4 million, falsely promising employment

in Canada.

A case had been registered against him at FIA Composite Circle Gujranwala

since 2022.

Similarly, suspect Amanat received Rs 4.689 million from a citizen for travel to Italy,

but instead he sent him to Libya and then cut off all contacts.

Director FIA Gujranwala Zone, Abdul Qadir Qamar said that operations against human

smuggling networks had been further intensified. Those exploiting innocent lives would

be brought to justice, he added.

