FIA Arrests Two Suspects Over Harassing Women

Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2023 | 02:50 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2023 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cybercrime circle has raided and arrested two suspects involved in sexually harassment of women.

According to a spokesperson for FIA, the suspects namely Zeeshan and Usman Saeed Usman Saeed was arrested from Burewala while Zeeshan from Lahore.

The accused had sent the objectionable material to the relatives of the victims and were blackmailing women through videos.

According to preliminary investigation, the data was recovered from the cell phones of the accused, and phones sent for forensic.

The cases have been registered against the accused under the PECA act and interrogation launched.

