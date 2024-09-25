FIA arrests two women for human & drugs trafficking

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle arrested two women for their alleged involvement in human trafficking and drugs smuggling.

According to official sources, the arrested women have been identified as Kanwal Mushtaq and Nargis Mushtaq.

An FIA spokesperson alleged that these women sent two people, Sonia and Shakeel, to Saudi Arabia on Umrah visas and promised them jobs over there. Later, the Saudi authorities recovered drugs from their luggage and sentenced them to 25 years in prison. One of the women traffickers died in Saudi Arabia during imprisonment.

The spokesperson said the action against traffickers would continue.