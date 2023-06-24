Open Menu

FIA Arrests Unauthorized Overseas Employment Promoter

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2023 | 06:20 PM

FIA arrests unauthorized overseas employment promoter

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested an alleged unauthorized overseas employment promoter from a hotel near Cantt Station.

In an underway nationwide crackdown against human traffickers, the FIA anti-human trafficking circle Karachi zone on last Thursday arrested Ghulam Abbas Baloch, an unauthorized overseas employment promoter, according to an official on Saturday.

The accused extorted different amount from intending emigrants for the purpose of providing work visas. The accused was having illegal possession of Pakistani passports on different Names. Case FIR No. 61/2023 under sections of Emigration Ordinance and Passport Act had been registered and further investigations were underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Hotel Circle Federal Investigation Agency FIR From Employment

Recent Stories

WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top ..

WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top German media organisations

2 minutes ago
 Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forc ..

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

1 hour ago
 Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot a ..

Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot allotment charges

1 hour ago
 Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin ..

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves dis ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for ..

DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for 1,000 employees

2 hours ago
 Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliv ..

Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliveira takes silver in Mogaduro

4 hours ago
Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid ..

Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim’ at Heart of Sh ..

4 hours ago
 Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricke ..

Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricket

5 hours ago
 SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in ..

SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in Abu Dhabi, showcasing cancer t ..

5 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in seditio ..

Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in sedition case

5 hours ago
 DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate inve ..

DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate investment trusts, inviting eligib ..

5 hours ago
 SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condi ..

SBP lifts import restrictions to fulfill IMF condition

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan