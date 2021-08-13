UrduPoint.com

FIA Asks Police Hospital To Depute Health Workers During Physical Tests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 15 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 10:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has requested the Police Hospital Hyderabad to provide ambulance and depute health workers during the physical tests being conducted for the recruitment of personnel in the FIA.

Additional Director Syed Muhammad Wasi Hyder requested to Medical Superintendent of the Police Hospital, Police Lines, Hyderabad, for medical assistance.

Hyder informed the MS that the FIA had advertised vacancies for recruitment of Sub Inspectors, Assistant Sub Inspectors, Constables and Drivers and the agency had received some 27,000 applications against the said posts.

He apprised the MS that the physical test of 2,000 to 2,500 candidates would be conducted per day starting from August 23, adding that the whole exercise would last for 20 days.

The venue for the physical test would be near NUML University in Gulistan-e-Sarmast area in Latifabad.

