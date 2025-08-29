FIA, Banks Pledge Stronger Coordination To Combat Financial Crimes
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Director Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Captain (retd) Muhammad Ali Zia chaired a meeting with senior officials from the compliance divisions of Pakistan’s national and private commercial banks.
The meeting, held at the FIA Lahore office, was attended by heads of compliance from all major national and commercial banks. The Primary agenda was to foster institutional coordination on matters related to financial crime prevention, enhance regulatory compliance, ensure timely and efficient exchange of information as well as assess the challenges faced in this domain.
According to FIA's spokesperson, during the discussions, banking representatives shared their concerns, operational challenges and practical suggestions. A key focus was on improving the speed and effectiveness of information sharing between the banking sector and the FIA, he added.
The spokesperson said comprehensive deliberations were held on timely reporting of suspicious transactions to prevent money laundering.
The meeting also discussed the launch of joint training sessions between FIA Lahore and the banking sector to enhance the professional capabilities of FIA officers.
Participants emphasized the importance of coordinated legal action against organised elements involved in banking fraud and financial crimes, with a focus on recovery and prosecution through courts, spokesperson added.
Director FIA Lahore assured full institutional support to the banking sector and stressed the need for enhancing effective linkages between the FIA and financial institutions. The meeting concluded with discussions on joint initiatives and areas of mutual interest.
It was agreed that follow-up review meetings will be held on a quarterly basis to evaluate progress and institutionalize ongoing collaboration, added spokesperson.
