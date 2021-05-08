UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Bars Shehbaz Sharif From Leaving Country Despite Court Orders

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 19 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 11:28 AM

FIA bars Shehbaz Sharif from leaving country despite court orders

The Sources say that FIA staff stopped Shehbaz Sharif from immigration counter at Allama Iqbal International airport and informed him that his name was still on black list in their record.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2021) Shehbaz Sharif has been barred from leaving to Doha despite court orders.

The Federal Investigation Agency staff has stopped Shehbaz Sharif from flying abroad, saying that his name is still black list.

On Friday, LHC has given permission to Shehbaz Sharif for once to fly abroad for his treatment in London.

The PML President was scheduled to depart for Doha from Lahore where he was expected to say for two to three days. From Doha, the PML-N leader was due to leave for London.

According to the sources, preparation were underway on emergency basis for Shehbaz Sharif’s departure abroad where he will undergo medical check-up by his doctor in London on May 22.

He is going to London at the moment when Pakistan is on UK’s “red-list” countries where the travelers are not allowed entry due Coronavirus variant.

LHC judge Justice Ali Baqir Najfi allowed petition of Shehbaz Sharif who is also Opposition Leader in National Assembly seeking travel abroad for medical treatment. The court ordered to remove his name from Exit Control List (ECL).

“Shehbaz Sharif is allowed one-time visit to United Kingdom from May 8 to July 5 for medical check-up,” the judge observed in an opened court.

The court also sought reply from the respondents.

Advocate Amjad Pervaiz had appeared before the court and argued that Shehbaz Sharif was arrested in connection with Ashiana and Ramzan Sugar Mills cases in 2018 but he got bail in February 2019. He said his name was still on Exit Control List (ECL) and it was removed on direction of the LHC.

He stated that Shahbaz Sharif was scheduled to visit consultant in connection with his treatment in London but his name had been put on the blacklist.

He contended that step of putting his client’s name on the blacklist was illegal as he had not been served any notice. At this, the court questioned a deputy attorney general whether name of Shahbaz Sharif had been put on blacklist.

On which Shehbaz Sharif that he could not assist the court without taking instructions from the concerned quarters. The court directed the law officer for taking instructions from concerned quarters and adjourned hearing for short time.

The Ministry of Interior, federation and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) were named as respondents in the plea.

It may be mentioned here that Shehbaz Sharif had moved a petition in LHC, submitting that he was a cancer survivor and needs to go abroad for treatment, but the federal government had put his name on the blacklist.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Lahore Shahbaz Sharif National Assembly Exit Control List Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Visit Doctor London Doha United Kingdom Federal Investigation Agency February May July 2018 2019 Cancer From Government Court Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

4 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

4 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

4 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

4 hours ago

Ex-All Black Piutau guides Bristol to Premiership ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.