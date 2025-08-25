Open Menu

FIA Blocks Escape Attempts Of 98 High-profile Suspects

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2025 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has thwarted the escape attempts of 30 suspects wanted by Punjab Police and 68 suspects wanted by NAB, Anti-Corruption, and other agencies this year. The Names of these individuals were included in the stop list, with serious cases registered against them.

According to FIA sources, passenger screening at airports is ongoing.

Over the past eight months, FIA Immigration Lahore processed 3.1 million passengers across 15,654 flights.

This year, 1.63 million passengers departed on 7,846 flights, while 1.5 million passengers arrived from abroad.

Additionally, 45 passengers were arrested at Lahore Airport for using fake documents, and 86 individuals involved in begging were also detained. The arrested suspects have been handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore for further investigation.

