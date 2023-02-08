UrduPoint.com

FIA Books 2 Money-changers; Seizes Foreign Currency Worth Rs 50 Mln

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 08, 2023 | 09:09 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) seized Currency worth 50 million rupees including US Dollars during raids on two currency exchange outlets in the Hazro town of Attock for alleged involvement in money laundering and illegal currency trading and money value transfers.

The raids were conducted by the FIA's Commercial Banking Circle, Islamabad on currency exchanges involved in 'Hawala and Hundi' businesses.

The currency seized from branches 7 and 10 of an exchange company at Hazro town included US dollars, British Pounds, Euro, Emirati Dirham, Qatari Riyal, Malaysia Ringgit, Omani riyal, Kuwaiti Dinar, Hong Kong Dollar, Bahraini dinar, Turkish lira, Scottish pound, Thai Baht, Swedish krona, and Danish krone.

The team arrested two persons on-the-spot, alleging that they had recovered unrecorded money. An FIR was registered against five persons over involvement in the 'Hawala Hundi' business and illegal currency trading and an investigation were launched.

The team also seized the record of foreign currency being bought and sold in illegal currency trading. The FIA team also shot the entire raid with a digital camera to make the process transparent.

The FIA officials said the action would continue against the illegal currency trading and Hawala Hundi business.

