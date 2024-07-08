FIA briefs Interior Minister on overbilling for protected users

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday briefed the Federal Minster for Interior Mohsin Naqvi on over-billing after in reply to the notice taken by the minister.

Mohsin Naqvi had expressed serious concern over inclusion of protected users in the non-protected category and asked for the data of all distribution companies (Discos) providing relief to protected consumers.

He directed all FIA directors to check the data of discos and submit report while giving the task to collect all the evidence in 3 days.

The minister ordered the directors of FIA across Pakistan to collect the records and a comprehensive report of all the evidence will be submitted to the Prime Minister.

He ordered to Additional DG FIA North Peshawar, Lahore to go to Gujranwala and Faisalabad to assess the situation and collect data.

“Abuse of protected users must be addressed” he said, adding that the responsible persons should be determined by examining the evidence one by one.

Secretary Interior, Additional DG FIA HQ, Additional Home Secretary, and Additional DGFIA North attended the meeting along with all FIA directors participated in the meeting through video link.