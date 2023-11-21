Open Menu

FIA Busted 2-3 Gangs Of Beggars Trying To Travel To Saudi Arabia: Senate Told

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2023 | 03:10 PM

FIA busted 2-3 gangs of beggars trying to travel to Saudi Arabia: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Foreign Affairs Jalil Abbas Jilani on Tuesday informed the Senate that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has busted two-three gangs of beggars who were trying to travel to Saudi Arabia under the garb of Ummrah.

Replying to various supplementary questions during Question Hour, the minister said that around 2.5 million Pakistanis were working in Saudi Arabia. Round the clock helpline has been established in the Pakistani Embassy in Riyadh and Consulate General in Jeddah to address their complaints, he added.

He said hundred of thousands telephone calls received which were not only noted but also making all out efforts to address it.

He said some 500,000 visas were issued to Pakistani last year for employment. The Saudi authorities have also given the assurances to provide jobs to those facing employment related problems at alternative companies, he added.

To another question, he said total 96 Audit Paras from Audit Reports for the year 2019-2020, 2020-2021 and 2021-2022 on the accounts of Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been considered by the Public Accounts Committee.

Out of these 96 Audit Paras, 19 have been settled and work continues for the settlement of remaining paras, he said.

He said the amount pointed out by Audit was Rs. 13,962.478/- Million, out of which Rs. 723.58 Million was recoverable. So far, Rs 163.194 Million has already been recovered, he added.

To a separate question, the minister said the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI) was set up in 1973 and was an autonomous, non-profit research and analyses organization affiliated with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The purpose of the Institute was to foster dialogue, understanding and collaboration amongst scholars, policy-makers and other stakeholders, he said. He said during the last three years i.e., 2020-23, the ISSI registered a quantitative surge and qualitative improvement in all three streams of its work research, discourse and policy inputs to the government.

APP/raz-zah-muk

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Senate Jeddah Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia Federal Investigation Agency All From Government Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective ..

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective Training Exercise of Strike Co ..

11 minutes ago
 Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coac ..

Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coaches for Men's National Team

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations wi ..

Pakistan desires to maintain friendly relations with all neighbouring countries: ..

45 minutes ago
 Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28 ..

Khawar Maneka accuses Imran Khan of ruining his 28-year marriage

50 minutes ago
 Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals agai ..

Nawaz Sharif due before IHC today for appeals against convictions in Avenfield, ..

2 hours ago
 Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kil ..

Intelligence Based Operations: Security Forces Kill 3 Terrorists

3 hours ago
Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of ..

Pakistan to face Tajikistan today in 2nd round of 2026 FIFA World Cup qualificat ..

3 hours ago
 Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pa ..

Caretaker PM stresses upon further cementing of Pak-UAE cooperation in diverse s ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakista ..

Senator Sherry Rehman flags challenges for Pakistan ahead of COP 28

15 hours ago
 Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for fir ..

Global one-day temperature spikes above 2C for first time: EU monitor

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan