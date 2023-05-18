UrduPoint.com

FIA Busted A Gang Posing Law Enforcement Officials

Faizan Hashmi Published May 18, 2023 | 06:36 PM

On the direction of Additional Director Cybercrime Chaudhry Abdul Rauf, Federal Investigation Agency successfully apprehended a gang involved in deceiving citizens by posing as law enforcement officials

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ):On the direction of Additional Director Cybercrime Chaudhry Abdul Rauf, Federal Investigation Agency successfully apprehended a gang involved in deceiving citizens by posing as law enforcement officials.

Acting upon the instructions, Sub-Inspector Saram Ali Khan diligently carried out the operation, resulting in the arrest of two suspects, namely Jamshed Muhammad Khan and Shaigan Jamshed. The accused were found in possession of a huge amount of 1 crore 5 lakh rupees, which they had obtained through a bank account.

Both officials posed themselves as law enforcement officials. The officials extorted money by the pretext of facilitating customs clearance. Furthermore, the mobile phones of the accused have forged documents associated with Civil Aviation, the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and the Ministry of Commerce.

Additionally, the accused were in fake uniforms and counterfeit official cards were recovered from their possession.

Alarming messages threatening the victim's life upon non-compliance with their demands, as well as communication confirming the receipt of money, were also uncovered in the mobile phone records of the perpetrators. The arrest took place in the Gulberg area of Islamabad, where the accused were taken into custody. Law enforcement officials seized six mobile phones, two laptops, a hard drive, a digital video recorder (DVR), and various internet devices from the possession of the arrested individuals.

The ongoing investigation has further revealed the involvement of a woman in the production of forged documents. A case has been registered, and diligent efforts are underway to probe this matter comprehensively.

