FIA busted illegal voice termination facility, arrested one

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CCRC) of FIA Multan has unearthed an illegal voice termination facility and arrested a man on charge of running the business via internet, causing revenue loss to the government.

Official sources said that a complaint was lodged by zonal director (enforcement) Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) about the illegal business. It also provided details of one SIM and one IMEI number that corresponded to the BTS location and Pin location of Muhammad Zubair Qureshi s/o Fida Hussain, a resident of Multan.

Deputy director Cyber Crime Circle, FIA Multan, formed a raiding team comprising SI Tahir Mahmood, SI Atif Jan, ASI Zeeshan Khan, FC Kashif, Shafaullah and a PTA representative Muhammad Babar.

The team arrested Zubair Qureshi during the raid at the facility and recovered fourteen (14) Gateway Devices, eleven (11) Routers, four (4) laptop computers, 431 mobile phone SIMs, a mobile phone, 10 original and 18 copies of CNICs, a passport, two cheque books and an ATM card.

FIR had been registered under sections 3, 7, 13, 14, 16, and 17 of PECA 2016, 31(1)PT(RO) Act 1996 and sections 419, 420, 468, 471 and 109 of PPC.

Voice Termination, also called Call Termination is a technology to contact any person anywhere in the world through internet voice data. When the call is placed, it is routed from one mobile or VoIP (Voice Over Internet Protocol) provider to the next until it gets to its destination, the end receiver and that is why it is called voice termination. The end or target receiver may be internet destination like Skype, a PSTN (public switched telephone network) if the call has been made to a landline number, or a mobile network carrier. Termination services would route these calls to the receiver who could be anywhere in the world.