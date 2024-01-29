FIA Busts Fake Veterinary Medicine Racket In Lahore
Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted on Monday sealed a factory allegedly involved in the production of counterfeit veterinary medicine in Lahore.
The operation was conducted in the Iqbal Town area, leading to confiscated evidence including crucial records and bogus documents, according to an FIA spokesperson.
He said the agency acted swiftly on information provided by a key suspect apprehended earlier associated with the factory
leading them to the main office in Iqbal Town, a private news channel reported.
