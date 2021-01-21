UrduPoint.com
FIA Busts Gang Involved In Issuance Of Forged CNICs To Afghan Nationals

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 07:50 PM

FIA busts gang involved in issuance of forged CNICs to Afghan nationals

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) here Thursday busted a gang allegedly involved in issuance of counterfeit computerized national identity cards (CNICs) to Afghan nationals and arrested nine accused including two NADRA officers.

On the directives of Deputy Director Inamullah Marwat, the team of FIA Composite Crime Circle DIKhan arrested an accused Dolat Khan who was allegedly providing Pakistan CNICs to Afghan nationals. The FIA team also recovered illegal tokens of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and other fake dossiers.

Later on the identification of the arrested accused, the FIA team also arrested Assistant Director NADRA Adnan Kundi and Deputy Superintendent Imran Marwat.

Meanwhile six other persons allegedly involved in preparing stamps and other fake documents essentials during fulfilling legal obligations to get CNIC.

A case has been registered against the arrested and further investigation was started.

More Stories From Pakistan

