FIA Busts Gang Running Illegal Currency Exchange
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Corporate Crime Circle Lahore has busted a well-organized gang involved in illegal Currency exchange business.
According to a spokesman for the agency, a crackdown directed by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, has resulted in the seizure of both domestic and foreign currencies worth millions. Four suspects were arrested during the ongoing operations. The detainees were identified as Mohammad Tahir, Usman Ali, Khurram Shehzad, and Usman Majid.
They were captured in a raid conducted in the DHA area of Lahore.
The operation has yielded over Rs 16.3 million in cash. Additionally, authorities recovered 34,980 British Pounds, 15,800 US Dollars, 11,660 Euros, 120,945 Turkish Lira, 2,500 Qatari Riyals, 392 Omani Riyals, and 774 Malaysian Ringgits from the suspects.
The arrested individuals were found operating an unlicensed currency exchange business and were unable to provide satisfactory explanations for the origin of the seized currency.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident22 minutes ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam42 minutes ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB42 minutes ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority51 minutes ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal52 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM52 minutes ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister52 minutes ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case52 minutes ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner52 minutes ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui52 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt bans PTM leader entry52 minutes ago