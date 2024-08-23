FIA busts gang running illegal currency exchange

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Corporate Crime Circle Lahore has busted a well-organized gang involved in illegal Currency exchange business.

According to a spokesman for the agency, a crackdown directed by Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, has resulted in the seizure of both domestic and foreign currencies worth millions. Four suspects were arrested during the ongoing operations. The detainees were identified as Mohammad Tahir, Usman Ali, Khurram Shehzad, and Usman Majid.

They were captured in a raid conducted in the DHA area of Lahore.

The operation has yielded over Rs 16.3 million in cash. Additionally, authorities recovered 34,980 British Pounds, 15,800 US Dollars, 11,660 Euros, 120,945 Turkish Lira, 2,500 Qatari Riyals, 392 Omani Riyals, and 774 Malaysian Ringgits from the suspects.

The arrested individuals were found operating an unlicensed currency exchange business and were unable to provide satisfactory explanations for the origin of the seized currency.