FIA busts Hawala Hundi gang

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a group involved in Hawala Hundi from Lahore on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson, the FIA Corporate Crime Circle Lahore conducted an operation in Shah Alam Market Chowk and caught the accused involved in the Hawala Hundi business red-handed.

The accused include Abdul Wali, Abbas Khan, Zafar, Sarfaraz Khan and Haris Khan.

The FIA spokesperson said that Rs. 30 million was recovered from the accused Abdul Wali and Abbas Khan, and Hawala Hundi receipts, phones and other evidence were seized from them.