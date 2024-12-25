FIA Busts International Human Trafficking Ring
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 25, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Faisalabad has exposed a major international human trafficking ring in a decisive operation, arresting a key member of the gang.
The crackdown was conducted under the directives of FIA Director General Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir as part of a nationwide campaign against human traffickers.
The suspect, identified as Muhammad Ashfaq, was apprehended during a raid in Khurrianwala, Faisalabad. Iranian currency was recovered from the suspect during the operation, providing further evidence of the gang's illegal activities.
Investigations reveal that Ashfaq was a pivotal member of an organized international gang that extorted large sums of money from citizens, luring them with false promises of employment abroad. Victims were sent to Azerbaijan and Turkey on visit visas, only to be illegally transported to European countries via sea routes.
The gang, with accomplices operating from Turkey and other nations, exploited vulnerable citizens seeking better opportunities. Solid evidence, including incriminating data retrieved from Ashfaq's mobile phone, has confirmed his connections with international agents and his role in coordinating operations.
Authorities disclosed that the gang collected significant amounts of money from victims, which were transferred to their accomplices abroad. The suspect also received a commission for his role in the illegal activities.
FIA officials have initiated a thorough investigation and are conducting raids to apprehend other members and facilitators of the gang. The agency reaffirmed its commitment to taking indiscriminate action against human traffickers, utilizing all available resources to dismantle such networks.
This arrest marks a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking and protect citizens from exploitation.
In another major operation, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone arrested an agent involved in human trafficking during a special crackdown against human traffickers.
The arrested suspect, identified as Javed Ashraf, was apprehended from Eminabad, Gujranwala. According to the FIA, the accused defrauded innocent citizens by promising them employment abroad. He allegedly extorted millions of rupees under the pretext of arranging jobs in England.
One complainant revealed that Javed Ashraf took significant sums of money from him and his wife, claiming he would secure their employment in the UK. However, the suspect failed to fulfill his promise and went into hiding after embezzling a total of 6.296 million rupees.
The FIA has launched an investigation into the case, and raids are being conducted to arrest other accomplices. Special raid teams have been formed to ensure swift action against those involved in such illegal activities.
Speaking on the operation, Gujranwala Zone Director Abdul Qadir Qamar stated, "Individuals who exploit the lives of innocent citizens deserve no leniency. We are committed to bringing such elements to justice."
He further advised citizens to avoid sharing personal documents with unauthorized individuals and to approach the relevant embassy or official visa application centers for any visa-related services.
The FIA has reiterated its commitment to eradicating human trafficking networks and protecting the rights of citizens. The operation is part of a broader campaign to crack down on such crimes across the country.
