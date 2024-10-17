FIA Busts Six-member Gang For Online Fraud
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Multan arrested six suspects while taking action against a organised gang involved in online fraud, blackmailing, extortion, and call spoofing.
The arrested gang criminals were identified as Umar, Farooq, Pervez, Sajad, Amjad, Javed and Anwar.
According to the FIA spokesperson , the arrested suspects were apprehended during a raid at Ghara Mor ,Chak No186 Mailsi .During raid
smartphones and different accounts linked to fake transactions were seized from the possession of the suspects. Apprehended Suspects are currently under investigation,he Added.
