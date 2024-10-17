Open Menu

FIA Busts Six-member Gang For Online Fraud

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 05:20 PM

FIA busts six-member gang for online fraud

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Circle Multan arrested six suspects while taking action against a organised gang involved in online fraud, blackmailing, extortion, and call spoofing.

The arrested gang criminals were identified as Umar, Farooq, Pervez, Sajad, Amjad, Javed and Anwar.

According to the FIA spokesperson , the arrested suspects were apprehended during a raid at Ghara Mor ,Chak No186 Mailsi .During raid

smartphones and different accounts linked to fake transactions were seized from the possession of the suspects. Apprehended Suspects are currently under investigation,he Added.

Related Topics

Multan Circle Mailsi Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency Criminals From

Recent Stories

Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab ..

Constitutional amendment nearly finalized: Punjab governor

8 minutes ago
 Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group match ..

Champions Trophy 2025: India’s three group matches proposed at two venues in P ..

15 minutes ago
 Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for he ..

Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers

23 minutes ago
 S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

2 hours ago
 “Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appeara ..

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..

3 hours ago
 Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at Internat ..

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..

4 hours ago
Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Gro ..

Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations

4 hours ago
 vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Vari ..

Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant

4 hours ago
 Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing ..

Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

6 hours ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan