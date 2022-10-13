FIA case: Court releases detailed verdict on acquittal of PM, son

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The special court on Thursday released the detailed judgement on the acquittal of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son, former chief minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz, in a case, registered by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

In a 31-page judgement, Special Court (Central-1) Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan held that no ground was available to proceed with the trial and charge sheet petitioners - the prime minister and Hamza Shehbaz - in the case.

The court further held that there was no probability of conviction of the petitioners, even if the evidence, collected by the prosecution during the investigations, was recorded.

The court observed that it would be a misuse of process of law if the case was further kept pending against the petitioners.

Hence, the applications filed on behalf of Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz under section 265-D, 265-K and 249-A are accepted and they are acquitted of the case, it added.

The court had acquitted PM Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz on October 12, while allowing their acquittal applications.

The FIA had registered a case against the prime minister, Hamza Shehbaz and others in 2020.