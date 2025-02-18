FIA CC Abbottabad cracks down on illegal hawala/hundi business

(@FahadShabbir)

Coordinator General of OIC-COMSTECH, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, Tuesday highlighted the urgent need for science-led solutions, capacity building, and international collaboration to combat Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs).

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A team from the Federal Investigation Agency’s Commercial Banking Circle (FIA CC) conducted a successful raid against illegal hawala and hundi activities in Haripur on Tuesday.

The operation, led by SHO Zia-ul-Islam along with SI Tahir Khan, HC Amir Nazir, FC Gul Khitab, and FC Abdul Wajid, took place near Sheranwala Gate in Main Bazaar, resulting in the arrest of Muhammad Amin, son of Mir Muhammad, a resident of Bahrain.

During the raid, the FIA team recovered Pakistani currency amounting to 720,000 rupees, hundi and hawala transaction receipts, and a basic Nokia phone. The recovered items were seized through a recovery memo, and the accused was taken to P.S FIA CC Abbottabad for further legal proceedings.

FIA officials have confirmed that a case is being registered against the suspect under the relevant laws, as part of the ongoing crackdown on illegal financial activities.