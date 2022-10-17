FIA CCW receive 98,247 complaints regarding defamation : National Assembly told

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) has received 98,247 complaints regarding defamation since August 2018 to April 30, 2022; the National Assembly was informed on Monday.

The Ministry of Interior in a written reply to the lower house of the Parliament told that out of 98,247 complaints 78,966 were disposed off during verification stage, 8,260 were converted into regular inquires.

Some 214 Qalandras were submitted in the court of law for trial after identifying the real culprit involved in waging an indecent campaign against the individual/ public office holder on social media.

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Agency share progress reports with complainants on regular basis on every stage of complaint, final outcome of the investigation is also conveyed to complainant after the registration of FIR or closure of inquiry. Around 10,807 complaints are still pending in FIA CCW.