UrduPoint.com

FIA CCW Receive 98,247 Complaints Regarding Defamation : National Assembly Told

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2022 | 07:05 PM

FIA CCW receive 98,247 complaints regarding defamation : National Assembly told

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) has received 98,247 complaints regarding defamation since August 2018 to April 30, 2022; the National Assembly was informed on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) has received 98,247 complaints regarding defamation since August 2018 to April 30, 2022; the National Assembly was informed on Monday.

The Ministry of Interior in a written reply to the lower house of the Parliament told that out of 98,247 complaints 78,966 were disposed off during verification stage, 8,260 were converted into regular inquires.

Some 214 Qalandras were submitted in the court of law for trial after identifying the real culprit involved in waging an indecent campaign against the individual/ public office holder on social media.

The Cyber Crime Wing of the Agency share progress reports with complainants on regular basis on every stage of complaint, final outcome of the investigation is also conveyed to complainant after the registration of FIR or closure of inquiry. Around 10,807 complaints are still pending in FIA CCW.

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament Social Media Progress Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency April August FIR 2018 Share Court

Recent Stories

Anti Corruption Establishment officers posted

Anti Corruption Establishment officers posted

2 minutes ago
 Russian-Belarusian Joint Military Group Commences ..

Russian-Belarusian Joint Military Group Commences Mission to Protect Union State ..

2 minutes ago
 Gazprom's Gas Production Falls by 18% Since Januar ..

Gazprom's Gas Production Falls by 18% Since January

2 minutes ago
 18 'criminals' held, contraband seized

18 'criminals' held, contraband seized

3 minutes ago
 Avoiding news, eating well gave best mental health ..

Avoiding news, eating well gave best mental health outcomes during Covid

3 minutes ago
 ICTA slaps over Rs 1.2mln fine to profiteers: NA i ..

ICTA slaps over Rs 1.2mln fine to profiteers: NA informed

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.