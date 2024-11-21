FIA celebrates 50 years of service

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday held a grand ceremony to celebrate its 50th anniversary here at headquarters.

According to FIA Spokesperson, the event was attended by former FIA Director Generals, senior officers and other distinguished guests.

Addressing on the occasion, Director General FIA, Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir highlighted the agency's recent accomplishments.

He said that the FIA's success in combating money laundering, human smuggling and cyber crimes as well as its efforts to improve immigration processes and strengthen international cooperation.

Jahangir reiterated the FIA's commitment to modernizing its operations and aligning with global standards to provide more efficient and effective services to the public.

Additional Director General, Jan Muhammad highlighted the success of the FIA, attributing it to the dedication and professionalism of its officers.

Former DG FIA Malik Asif Hayat, Tariq Masood Khosa, Zafarullah Khan, Syed Muhammad Abid Qadri, Ahmed Latif and Mohsin Hassan Butt shared their experiences and insights during their tenures.

They paid tribute to the institution's achievements and emphasized the importance of upholding principles of justice, impartiality and transparency.

A special video documentary was also featured showcasing the FIA's journey, challenges and future plans over the past 50 years.