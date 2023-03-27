FIA collaborating with international organizations to combat human trafficking: NA told

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Interior, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju, stated during a session of the National Assembly on Monday that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was actively collaborating with international organisations to combat the issue of human trafficking.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding incidents of human trafficking, he said, "The Government of Pakistan is collaborating with the international organisations including UNODC to tackle human trafficking.

" Sharing the details with the House, he stated that a ministerial committee, headed by the Minister for Interior and comprising chief secretaries, was working round the clock to check human trafficking.

The minister said an inter-agency task force had also been established to monitor the routes being used for human trafficking. He also urged people not to use illegal channels to move abroad.

He said the capacity building of the relevant departments was also underway to enable them for dealing with this menace.