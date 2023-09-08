Open Menu

FIA Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar Crackdown Against Illegal Hundi Business

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2023 | 10:30 PM

On the directive of Director KP Zone Nisar Ahmed Tanoli, the crackdown is on against elements involved in illegal "Hundi business" and currency smuggling

On the directive of Director KP Zone Nisar Ahmed Tanoli, the crackdown is on against elements involved in illegal "Hundi business" and Currency smuggling.

Raiding teams were formed under the supervision of Deputy Director Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar Afzal Khan Niazi wherein during operation the team arrested two suspects involved in the illegal exchange of money and currency business.

The accused were arrested from Nowshera district and recovered Rs.131 million from the alleged accused identified as Sher Zaman and Mohammad Saleem. The arrest of the accused was done on a tip-off.

A spokesman of the FIA said here Friday.

The accused could not satisfy the authorities regarding the recovered currency. A number of receipts related to Hundi money and mobile phones were also recovered from the accused.

The office used by the accused has been sealed and cases have been registered against the accused under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act.

Strict actions have been initiated against the elements involved in the smuggling of foreign currency with intelligence-based operations underway against the dealers involved in the "Hundi business". Intelligence-based operations continue to receive support from other agencies.

