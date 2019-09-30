UrduPoint.com
FIA Commits Contempt Of Court In Judge Video Scandal : Court

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 46 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 03:26 PM

FIA commits contempt of court in judge video scandal : Court

Court has maintained in Judge Arshid Malik video case that FIA is committing contempt of court.Judge video scandal came up for hearing before Cyber Crimes Court Islamabad Monday

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Court has maintained in Judge Arshid Malik video case that FIA is committing contempt of court.Judge video scandal came up for hearing before Cyber Crimes Court Islamabad Monday.FIA neither filed complete challan despite court's orders nor did FIA prosecutor appear in the court.The major accused in the case Tariq Mehmood was presented in the court from Adiala jail.Judge Tahir Mehmood while expressing annoyance over DG FIA and Prosecution upon it remarked why FIA has not filed challan today despite clear directives.

Performance of the department under DG FIA Bashir Memon will leave negative impact on FIA.

The court directed to send copy of orders to registrar high court, secretary establishment and secretary interior for initiation of action against investigation officers.The court remarked FIA has committed contempt of court by not presenting complete challan despite court's orders.

There are clear orders of Supreme Court that high court is authorized to initiate proceedings on non compliance of court orders.Director Legal FIA Tahir Mehmood said new prosecutor has been appointed a day before therefore, he could not appear in the court.The court while directing the FIA to file complete challan on next hearing at every cost adjourned the hearing of the case till October 07.

