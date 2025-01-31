FIA composite circle Abbottabad arrests post office employee in corruption case

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Abbottabad on Friday arrested a post office employee involved in corruption. The suspect, identified as Muhammad Fayaz, was apprehended in a raid conducted in Kalabagh Junsa, District Abbottabad.

A case was registered against him in 2023, and his arrest came after the Special Court Anti-Corruption & Immigration Hazara Abbottabad rejected his pre-arrest bail. Fayaz was serving as a postmaster in the postal department and is accused of embezzling over 3.

3 million rupees during his tenure in Ayubia and Nathiagali.

In addition to this, an ongoing inquiry is investigating another embezzlement case against him, amounting to 3.1 million rupees. The suspect allegedly issued bogus money orders and misappropriated pension payments. Audit reports later uncovered evidence of corruption, following which he fled abroad.

FIA has now arrested him, and a formal investigation has commenced to further probe the case.