FIA Conducts 17 Raids Against Electricity Theft, Sale Of Fake Medicines
Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2024 | 04:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The FIA Peshawar Zone Circle has conducted 17 raids against people involved in electricity, gas thefts and involved in sales of fake medicines wherein arrested nine persons.
According to details given by the spokesman of the FIA Peshawar Zone Circle, the FIA authority has registered 9 inquiries against elements involved in the sale of fake medicines while eight cases against elements involved in electricity and gas theft, the spokesman said.
The raids were conducted by Composite Circle Abbottabad, Anti-Corruption Circle Peshawar and Composite Circle Mardan, the spokesman said. The accused were being supplied with electricity and gas directly from the main line to their shops, houses, tube wells and offices, the FIA spokesman said.
Raids were conducted on Ring Road Peshawar, Takht Bhai Mardan, Charsadda Road Peshawar, Phase 3 Hayatabad and during the raids the PESCO and SNGPL authorities disconnected the illegal connections on the spot.
Cable and other equipment used for illegal electricity supply have also been seized, the spokesman said, adding, “During the inspection of government offices, Hayatabad Police Station and sports Complex were liable for debts worth millions of rupees,”
DSP Office Hayatabad owes more than 1.325 million while Sports Complex owes a total of Rs. 2.1 million. FIA has issued a notice to the concerned offices to pay dues within a week.
Actions on 8 medical shops involved in the sale of fake medicines was also taken wherein raids were conducted on medical stores located at New Kali Rustam Mardan, Katakht Bakhshali Mardan, Nasata Road Mardan, New Klalay Toru Mardan, Afghan Camp Haripur and Circular Road Haripur.
During the raids, samples of fake drugs and injections were obtained and handed over to the authorities for further investigation, FIA spokesman said. A case has been registered against all the arrested accused with further investigation has started.
APP/ijz/1440
