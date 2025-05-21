Open Menu

FIA Conducts Major Raid, Arrests 14 Passport Agents

Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 07:58 PM

FIA conducts major raid, arrests 14 passport agents

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone arrested 14 individuals involved in illegal agent activities around the Gujranwala Passport Office, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone arrested 14 individuals involved in illegal agent activities around the Gujranwala Passport Office, here on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the FIA said the suspects were allegedly deceiving citizens by promising quick issuance of passports in exchange for money. During the raid, conducted within and around the passport office premises, multiple items were seized from the arrested individuals, including bank challans, photocopies of passport application tokens, MRP (Machine Readable Passport) receipts, and NADRA family tree certificates.

Those arrested in the operation include:

Mohsin Shehzad, Sajjad Ali, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Afzal, Hafiz Usama Akhtar, Mehr Ali Hassan, Muhammad Imran Siddiqui, Faisal Mushtaq, Babar Akram, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Tariq, Abdullah Saeed, Muhammad Asad Bhatti and Muhammad Younas.

All suspects are residents of different areas of Gujranwala. Investigations are under way and efforts are being made to apprehend other facilitators connected to the network.

Recent Stories

Reserved Seats Review Petitions; SC to continue he ..

Reserved Seats Review Petitions; SC to continue hearing

13 minutes ago
 EOC organizes orientation session on polio eradica ..

EOC organizes orientation session on polio eradication for digital media influen ..

13 minutes ago
 Ex, Deputy Attorney General congratulates Syed Asi ..

Ex, Deputy Attorney General congratulates Syed Asim Munir on his promotion to ra ..

13 minutes ago
 ICMPD delegation disits FIA headquarters to discus ..

ICMPD delegation disits FIA headquarters to discuss joint efforts against human ..

13 minutes ago
 PTI Lawyer withdraws petition after SC found its l ..

PTI Lawyer withdraws petition after SC found its language objectionable

13 minutes ago
 Pre-budget dialogue calls for inclusive fiscal ref ..

Pre-budget dialogue calls for inclusive fiscal reforms to empower children, wome ..

30 minutes ago
WB team visits Mirpurkhas to inspect under constru ..

WB team visits Mirpurkhas to inspect under construction projects

30 minutes ago
 NAB Lahore officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Autho ..

NAB Lahore officers visit Punjab Safe Cities Authority

30 minutes ago
 MoU signed to fortify academia-industry linkages

MoU signed to fortify academia-industry linkages

21 minutes ago
 Latvian Ambassador visits ICCI, eyes mutually bene ..

Latvian Ambassador visits ICCI, eyes mutually beneficial partnership

21 minutes ago
 Rescuers recover dead body from CRBC

Rescuers recover dead body from CRBC

21 minutes ago
 Body found near River Chenab

Body found near River Chenab

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan