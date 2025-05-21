FIA conducts major raid, arrests 14 passport agents

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone arrested 14 individuals involved in illegal agent activities around the Gujranwala Passport Office, here on Wednesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Gujranwala Zone arrested 14 individuals involved in illegal agent activities around the Gujranwala Passport Office, here on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the FIA said the suspects were allegedly deceiving citizens by promising quick issuance of passports in exchange for money. During the raid, conducted within and around the passport office premises, multiple items were seized from the arrested individuals, including bank challans, photocopies of passport application tokens, MRP (Machine Readable Passport) receipts, and NADRA family tree certificates.

Those arrested in the operation include:

Mohsin Shehzad, Sajjad Ali, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Afzal, Hafiz Usama Akhtar, Mehr Ali Hassan, Muhammad Imran Siddiqui, Faisal Mushtaq, Babar Akram, Muhammad Iqbal, Muhammad Tariq, Abdullah Saeed, Muhammad Asad Bhatti and Muhammad Younas.

All suspects are residents of different areas of Gujranwala. Investigations are under way and efforts are being made to apprehend other facilitators connected to the network.