FIA conducts raid at PML-N’s central office in Model Town: Sources

PML-N Deputy Secretary Ata Tarar says FIA showed him warrants to conduct raid and took hardware of a computer from the office. He said they were in search of video related to the scandal of former Judge Arshad Malik.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2019) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted raid at the Model Town Secretariat—the central office of Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N) in order to take record related to video-judge scandal case, the source said here on Thursday.

In the raid, FIA took into custody hardware of a computer from the Central Office of PML-N in Model Town.

“A FIA team raided at the central office of PML-N and took hardware of a computer from the office,” said PML-N Deputy Secretary Ata Ullah Tarar. “The FIA team was holding warrant for raid at the party’s central office,” he further said. He also said that Imran Khan wanted to create unrest in the country and wanted to take all of them into custody but they would not surrender and would continue their struggle against him.

“We received a notice from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and we submitted the reply ,” said Mr. Tarar while talking to the reporters outside the party office in Model Town. He said Shehryar Afridi should resign as he used to swear that the video was there inside the office but he should surrender himself before God and seek forgiveness.

He said: “We will appear before FIA by tomorrow at 11:00 am,”. He came hard upon Prime Minister Imran Khan and the ministers of the ruling party, saying that they ruined the system and the economy.

“These all people are mindless people and the government has completely failed to deliver,” he added. He stated: “The raid was conducted to take the record of Maryam Nawaz’s press conference,”.