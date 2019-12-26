UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

FIA Conducts Raid At PML-N’s Central Office In Model Town: Sources

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 05:40 PM

FIA conducts raid at PML-N’s central office in Model Town: Sources

PML-N Deputy Secretary Ata Tarar says FIA showed him warrants to conduct raid and took hardware of a computer from the office. He said they were in search of video related to the scandal of former Judge Arshad Malik.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2019) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted raid at the Model Town Secretariat—the central office of Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N) in order to take record related to video-judge scandal case, the source said here on Thursday.

In the raid, FIA took into custody hardware of a computer from the Central Office of PML-N in Model Town.

“A FIA team raided at the central office of PML-N and took hardware of a computer from the office,” said PML-N Deputy Secretary Ata Ullah Tarar. “The FIA team was holding warrant for raid at the party’s central office,” he further said. He also said that Imran Khan wanted to create unrest in the country and wanted to take all of them into custody but they would not surrender and would continue their struggle against him.

“We received a notice from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and we submitted the reply ,” said Mr. Tarar while talking to the reporters outside the party office in Model Town. He said Shehryar Afridi should resign as he used to swear that the video was there inside the office but he should surrender himself before God and seek forgiveness.

He said: “We will appear before FIA by tomorrow at 11:00 am,”. He came hard upon Prime Minister Imran Khan and the ministers of the ruling party, saying that they ruined the system and the economy.

“These all people are mindless people and the government has completely failed to deliver,” he added. He stated: “The raid was conducted to take the record of Maryam Nawaz’s press conference,”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Scandal Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Federal Investigation Agency God Afridi All From Government

Recent Stories

OIC Condemns Terrorist Attack in Soum Province, No ..

2 minutes ago

Thousands fruit trucks stranded, growers fear huge ..

11 minutes ago

Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) ..

11 minutes ago

Russia's Agro-Industrial Exports to Reach Around $ ..

11 minutes ago

Twenty-five players to take part in Skills 2 Shine ..

21 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.