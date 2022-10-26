FIA conducts raids in Ataleeq Bazaar

CHITRAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :A team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday conducted raids in Chitral Bazaar and arrested three shopkeepers suspected for smuggling of Dollars and Riyals.

The accused arrested were identified as Gul Zamin wholesale dealer on Shahi Masjid Road, Zahoor owner of Boot House and Waris Afghani owner of a general store in Ataleeq Bazaar Chitral.

The FIA team also confiscated cheque books and mobile phones of the accused arrested.