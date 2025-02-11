FIA Confirms Seven Pakistanis Among Victims Of Libya Boat Tragedy
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 11, 2025 | 01:21 PM
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) says out of the 16 people, who died in the incident, seven were identified as Pakistani nationals through their passports
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday confirmed that seven Pakistanis are among 16 others who lost their lives in the Libya boat tragedy.
The FIA said that out of the 16 people who died in the incident, seven were identified as Pakistani nationals through their passports.
The agency further stated that all seven Pakistani victims were residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with six belonging to Kurram and one to Bajaur.
It is worth mentioning that the Pakistani embassy in Libya had earlier reported that a boat carrying 65 passengers capsized near the port of Marsa Dela.
The initial reports suggested that 16 Pakistanis had died in the tragedy; however, as of , only 10 bodies had been recovered.
On other hand, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the reports of a tragic boat incident off the coast of Libya, carrying 65 people including Pakistani nationals are deeply concerning.
In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister said he directed Foreign Office, and Pakistan's Mission in Libya to ascertain facts at the earliest and keep the nation fully informed.
