FIA Confiscates Worth Rs 1302mln Pak, Foreign Currencies In Actions Against Money Dealers

Umer Jamshaid Published June 14, 2023 | 01:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in various crackdowns across the province against illegal foreign exchange operators and money dealers arrested 468 accused and recovered foreign and local Currency worth Rs 1302 million from December 2021 to June 2023.

Deputy Director FIA Afzal Khan Niazi told this agency that FIA teams conducted 394 raids and registered 392 cases while arresting 468 accused and sealing 44 shops, adding that 158 persons were convicted by the courts.

He said that a total of 200 operations were carried out in Peshawar including 51 raids in the renowned Chowk Yadgar area here where most of the money exchangers have businesses.

He said the confiscated currency included US Dollar worth Rs 67.059 million, other foreign currencies in Pak rupees 189.5151 million and Pak currency worth Rs 1045.4333 million

