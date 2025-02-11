FIA crackdown: 153 cases registered, 46 arrested so far

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone, during a crackdown against human

traffickers, registered 153 cases so far during the current year.

According to the FIA spokesperson, 46 accused involved in human trafficking had been

arrested so far, including highly wanted fugitives and involved in boat accidents.

The FIA officials said that challans for 58 cases had been submitted to the relevant

courts this year while 13 cases had resulted in convictions.

FIA Director Lahore Zone Sarfaraz Khan Virk emphasised that all available resources were

being utilised to eliminate human trafficking, and intelligence-based operations were also

under way.

He urged the public to opt for legal and safe routes for traveling abroad. He warned, "Illegal immigration

is a deadly act; attempting to leave the country through unlawful means can be

fatal".