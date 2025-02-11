Open Menu

FIA Crackdown: 153 Cases Registered, 46 Arrested So Far

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 11, 2025 | 03:30 PM

FIA crackdown: 153 cases registered, 46 arrested so far

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore Zone, during a crackdown against human

traffickers, registered 153 cases so far during the current year.

According to the FIA spokesperson, 46 accused involved in human trafficking had been

arrested so far, including highly wanted fugitives and involved in boat accidents.

The FIA officials said that challans for 58 cases had been submitted to the relevant

courts this year while 13 cases had resulted in convictions.

FIA Director Lahore Zone Sarfaraz Khan Virk emphasised that all available resources were

being utilised to eliminate human trafficking, and intelligence-based operations were also

under way.

He urged the public to opt for legal and safe routes for traveling abroad. He warned, "Illegal immigration

is a deadly act; attempting to leave the country through unlawful means can be

fatal".

Recent Stories

MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', op ..

MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations

2 minutes ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..

2 minutes ago
 Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetr ..

Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival

17 minutes ago
 Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millen ..

Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi

32 minutes ago
 UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakis ..

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..

46 minutes ago
 Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fat ..

Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020

1 hour ago
WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum o ..

WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment ..

Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges

1 hour ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cu ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower ..

Sharjah Literary Agency, 'Onshur' fund to empower emerging publishers

2 hours ago
 UAE President, Pakistani Prime Minister discuss bi ..

UAE President, Pakistani Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour

UAE Team Emirates-XRG name squad for UAE Tour

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan