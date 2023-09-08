Open Menu

FIA Crackdown Against Dollar's Smugglers

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2023 | 08:33 PM

FIA crack-down against dollar smugglers by forming three different teams to take timely action against illegal reference of hundi reference and smuggling dollars

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :FIA crack-down against Dollar smugglers by forming three different teams to take timely action against illegal reference of hundi reference and smuggling Dollars.

Each team consists of five officials while a team Inspector would lead the team, FIA officials said.

FIA teams will conduct raids in different areas of the province, the official informed. He said the teams will seal illegal 'Hundi' shops and strict action will be taken against them.

