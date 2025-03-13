Open Menu

FIA Crackdown On Passport Agent Mafia, Seven Arrested In Lahore

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 10:41 PM

FIA crackdown on passport agent mafia, seven arrested in Lahore

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore team raided the Garden Town Passport Office late last night, resulting in arresting seven suspects who were extorting money from citizens in exchange for expedited passport processing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore team raided the Garden Town Passport Office late last night, resulting in arresting seven suspects who were extorting money from citizens in exchange for expedited passport processing.

A spokesperson for the FIA said that the arrested individuals were identified as-- Kamran, Allah Ditta, Sufyan, Ali Raza, Asif, Ikram and Mohammad Asif, all hailing from various areas of Lahore. The agents were found to be soliciting extra fees from citizens by promising to fast-track their passport applications.

The team recovered tokens, bank challans, receipts and other documentation linking them to illegal activities.

The FIA commenced further investigations and was continuing to conduct raids to apprehend additional suspects. The scope of the ongoing investigation was broadened, with authorities also probing potential involvement by Passport Office employees, added spokesperson.

FIA Lahore Zone Director Sarfraz Khan Virk praised the team’s efforts and reassured that actions against the agent mafia would continue without discrimination.

"Citizens should not fall for the deception of agents when obtaining their passports and should follow official procedures," he added.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sweden's Minister for Int ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sweden's Minister for International Development Coopera ..

30 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Swedish Defence Minister

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Swedish Defence Minister

30 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish FM sign MoU on politic ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish FM sign MoU on political consultations

31 minutes ago
 UN experts warn of worsening food crisis in Myanma ..

UN experts warn of worsening food crisis in Myanmar

1 hour ago
 Romania to expand clean-energy production with EUR ..

Romania to expand clean-energy production with EUR 30 million EIB support

27 minutes ago
 PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during ..

PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during Ramazan

2 hours ago
UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar i ..

UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on Apr ..

Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23

4 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of eight new judges at Du ..

4 hours ago
 Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash divi ..

Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024

4 hours ago
 Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to laun ..

Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’

4 hours ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj. ( ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj. (Rtd) Sajjad Barakwal chairs m ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan