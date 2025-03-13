FIA Crackdown On Passport Agent Mafia, Seven Arrested In Lahore
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2025 | 10:41 PM
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore team raided the Garden Town Passport Office late last night, resulting in arresting seven suspects who were extorting money from citizens in exchange for expedited passport processing
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Anti-Human Trafficking Circle Lahore team raided the Garden Town Passport Office late last night, resulting in arresting seven suspects who were extorting money from citizens in exchange for expedited passport processing.
A spokesperson for the FIA said that the arrested individuals were identified as-- Kamran, Allah Ditta, Sufyan, Ali Raza, Asif, Ikram and Mohammad Asif, all hailing from various areas of Lahore. The agents were found to be soliciting extra fees from citizens by promising to fast-track their passport applications.
The team recovered tokens, bank challans, receipts and other documentation linking them to illegal activities.
The FIA commenced further investigations and was continuing to conduct raids to apprehend additional suspects. The scope of the ongoing investigation was broadened, with authorities also probing potential involvement by Passport Office employees, added spokesperson.
FIA Lahore Zone Director Sarfraz Khan Virk praised the team’s efforts and reassured that actions against the agent mafia would continue without discrimination.
"Citizens should not fall for the deception of agents when obtaining their passports and should follow official procedures," he added.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Sweden's Minister for International Development Coopera ..
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Swedish Defence Minister
Abdullah bin Zayed, Swedish FM sign MoU on political consultations
UN experts warn of worsening food crisis in Myanmar
Romania to expand clean-energy production with EUR 30 million EIB support
PSMA accuses hoarders of sugar price surge during Ramazan
UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore
Sharjah Children's Reading Festival to open on April 23
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of eight new judges at Du ..
Emirates Driving Company distributes 34% cash dividend for 2024
Al Etihad Payments, Mastercard collaborate to launch ‘Jaywan - Mastercard’
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Agriculture Maj. (Rtd) Sajjad Barakwal chairs m ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fire erupts in Bahawalpur’s jungle2 hours ago
-
Governor Punjab gives Rs. five lac to int’l science competition winner2 hours ago
-
1,710 raids conducted on drug-peddlers’ hideouts2 hours ago
-
Draft proposal for SC Rules 2025 finalized for further delibrations2 hours ago
-
SU condemn terror attack on Jaffar Express2 hours ago
-
Joint operation leads to major crackdown2 hours ago
-
Rs. 1.85m released to pay medical expenses of injured cops2 hours ago
-
PPP distrubuted solar panels among common citizens in Larkana2 hours ago
-
CDA chairman calls on Punjab governor2 hours ago
-
Ceremony marks completion of third phase of drug-free Peshawar programme2 hours ago
-
Man sets himself on fire in Bahawalpur2 hours ago
-
UNDP holds practice in digital democracy seminar in Lahore3 hours ago