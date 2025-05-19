FIA Cracks Down on corruption and fugitive criminals in major operations

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has made significant breakthroughs in two separate operations targeting white-collar crime and violent offenders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has made significant breakthroughs in two separate operations targeting white-collar crime and violent offenders.

In a major anti-corruption drive, the FIA Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad arrested two individuals — Imdad Ali, a Principal Appraiser at Pakistan Customs, and his accomplice Sabir Ali — for their alleged involvement in large-scale financial misconduct.

According to initial investigations, the suspects caused a loss of over PKR 814 million to the national exchequer through under-invoicing. Between 2019 and 2021, Sabir Ali’s company imported 29 shipments of American-branded ice cream using falsified and under-valued invoices, with the support of customs officer Imdad Ali. Their pre-arrest bails were cancelled by a Special Central Court, after which both were taken into custody for further interrogation.

In a separate set of operations, FIA Immigration Sialkot, in collaboration with Interpol, apprehended three fugitive suspects wanted for heinous crimes including murder and attempted murder.

The arrested individuals — Aftab Afzal, Arman Goraya, and Muhammad Amin — were captured in the United Arab Emirates and subsequently deported to Pakistan via Sialkot Airport. They were wanted by Punjab Police under serious criminal charges. Interpol Islamabad had earlier issued red notices for their arrest.

Aftab Afzal had been wanted since 2022 in a murder case registered at Cantonment Police Station, Gujranwala. Arman Goraya was sought in a 2024 murder case by Alipur Chattha Police and Muhammad Amin was accused of attempted murder in a 2020 case registered at Saddar Police Station, Toba Tek Singh.

Following their arrival, FIA handed the suspects over to Punjab Police authorities. These arrests were made possible due to effective coordination between Interpol Abu Dhabi, Interpol Islamabad, and FIA Immigration Sialkot.

According to the FIA spokesperson, both operations reflect the agency’s firm commitment to bringing financial criminals and dangerous fugitives to justice.