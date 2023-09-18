FIA cracks down on Hawala & Hundi operations in Kohat

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team on Monday conducted a raid in Kohat, targeting illegal hawala and hundi activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team on Monday conducted a raid in Kohat, targeting illegal hawala and hundi activities.

The FIA also raided an illegal Z communication operation. During the operation, an amount of Rs. 3,270,000 was seized.

Furthermore, receipts and counting machines were recovered from the suspects involved.

The FIA apprehended three individuals associated with the hawala business, identified as Muhammad Sahil, Bashir Ahmed, and Naveed-ul-Rahman. Despite their efforts, the suspects were unable to convince FIA authorities of their innocence.

As a result of these actions, Kohat authorities sealed the suspects' shop. An FIR has been registered against the suspects, and the investigation is currently ongoing to uncover further details about these illegal operations.