Open Menu

FIA Cracks Down On Human Trafficking & Visa Fraud Across Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2025 | 08:36 PM

FIA cracks down on human trafficking & visa fraud across Pakistan

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a series of successful operations across Pakistan to stop human trafficking, visa fraud, and illegal money transfers (hawala/hundi)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2025) The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a series of successful operations across Pakistan to stop human trafficking, visa fraud, and illegal money transfers (hawala/hundi).

Dozens of suspects have been arrested, and fake passports, forged documents, and large sums of money have been recovered.

At Karachi Airport, FIA immigration officers stopped three passengers from leaving the country using fake or suspicious travel documents. The suspects were identified as Khalid Baloch, Muhammad Arif, and Amin.

Khalid and Arif were using Pakistani passports with fake work visas to travel to Qatar. Investigations showed they were originally from Iran and had obtained Pakistani passports illegally by paying Rs. 110,000 each to agents.

In a separate case, an Afghan citizen named Amin was caught trying to fly to Saudi Arabia using a fake passport and protector certificate. He had entered Pakistan illegally through the Chaman border.

All three suspects were handed over to the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle for further investigation.

In Multan, FIA arrested Ahmad Nazir, a wanted man who had taken Rs. 850,000 from a citizen by promising a job in Dubai but disappeared without sending the person abroad.

Another suspect, Kamran Akram, was caught on Bosan Road for running an illegal hawala business and helping people travel abroad through illegal means.

Authorities recovered 13 passports, laptops, phones, and other evidence from him.

FIA Gujranwala arrested Muhammad Imran Butt and Wajid Ali Shah for their involvement in illegal money transfers. They were caught with Rs. 1.9 million in cash, hawala receipts, bank slips, and mobile phones.

In another major case, FIA arrested four human traffickers—Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Yameen, Muhammad Owais, and Akbar—for taking large amounts of money from people by promising jobs abroad.

Tariq collected Rs. 4.5 million by offering a job in Spain and tried to send the victim to Europe via boat.

Yameen took Rs. 675,000 for a job in Dubai but cut contact after the victim arrived.

Owais took over Rs. 1.25 million and sent a man to Bahrain, where he was forced into hard labor.

Akbar received more than Rs. 5 million for a job in Italy but failed to deliver and went missing.

All suspects have been arrested, and further investigations are underway to catch their accomplices.

The FIA has warned the public to avoid falling into the trap of fake agents and to use only legal and verified methods for going abroad. The agency has vowed to continue its crackdown until these criminal networks are completely dismantled.

Recent Stories

Actress Reham Rafiq comes under fire on social med ..

Actress Reham Rafiq comes under fire on social media over TikTok video  

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Vs Bangladesh T20I Series to proceed with ..

Pakistan Vs Bangladesh T20I Series to proceed without DRS technology

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Bangladesh clash in T20I series from May ..

Pakistan, Bangladesh clash in T20I series from May 28

1 minute ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 43rd cohort of Zayed II Milit ..

25 minutes ago
 Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates Fujairah’s first ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi inaugurates Fujairah’s first limestone production facility

25 minutes ago
 Weather update: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit KP; powe ..

Weather update: Heavy rain, hailstorm hit KP; power outages reported

28 minutes ago
Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global m ..

Gold prices drop further in Pakistan amid global market decline

33 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed inaugurates World Utilities Congress 2025

41 minutes ago
 New country director WB calls on Ahad Cheema

New country director WB calls on Ahad Cheema

5 minutes ago
 Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one ..

Himatrix Group inaugurates AED33 million phase one of advanced training centre a ..

56 minutes ago
 ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during W ..

ENEC, GE Vernova Hitachi sign partnership during World Utilities Congress

1 hour ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-G ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi participates in inaugural ASEAN-GCC-China Economic Forum in Kua ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan