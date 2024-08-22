FIA Cracks Down On Hundi-Hawala, Recovers Over Rs 1 Billion
Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2024 | 09:47 PM
Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has recovered over Rs one billion local and foreign currency in multiple raids across the country against Hundi-Hawala during ongoing year
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has recovered over Rs one billion local and foreign Currency in multiple raids across the country against Hundi-Hawala during ongoing year.
It was disclosed in a meeting, chaired by FIA Director General Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, on Thursday, to discuss the agency's efforts to combat Hundi-Hawala and illegal currency exchange.
The meeting was told that, this year, the FIA conducted 459 raids, resulting in the registration of 468 cases and the arrest of 566 accused individuals. The agency also completed investigations into 80 inquiries.
Additionally, foreign currency worth more than Rs 19.37 crores, including $525,055, was seized.
The agency's efforts were spread across various zones, with the Peshawar zone making the most arrests at 211, followed by Lahore 79, Kohat 27, Gujranwala 60, Faisalabad 45, and Multan 36.
Similarly, the Karachi zone arrested 48, Islamabad 8, Hyderabad 25 and Balochistan 27.
The FIA also sealed several outlets and obtained assistance from law enforcement agencies to apprehend the accused.
Director General Jahangir emphasized the need for concrete evidence to ensure punishments for those involved in foreign currency smuggling.
Furthermore, he called for international cooperation to clamp down on agents involved in illegal currency trade and suggested issuing red notices through Interpol for accused individuals operating from abroad.
The DG also recommended blacklisting the passports of the accused.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..2 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident3 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam3 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB3 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority3 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal3 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM3 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister3 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case3 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner3 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui3 hours ago