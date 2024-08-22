FIA cracks down on Hundi-Hawala, recovers over Rs 1 billion

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has recovered over Rs one billion local and foreign currency in multiple raids across the country against Hundi-Hawala during ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2024) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has recovered over Rs one billion local and foreign Currency in multiple raids across the country against Hundi-Hawala during ongoing year.

It was disclosed in a meeting, chaired by FIA Director General Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, on Thursday, to discuss the agency's efforts to combat Hundi-Hawala and illegal currency exchange.

The meeting was told that, this year, the FIA conducted 459 raids, resulting in the registration of 468 cases and the arrest of 566 accused individuals. The agency also completed investigations into 80 inquiries.

Additionally, foreign currency worth more than Rs 19.37 crores, including $525,055, was seized.

The agency's efforts were spread across various zones, with the Peshawar zone making the most arrests at 211, followed by Lahore 79, Kohat 27, Gujranwala 60, Faisalabad 45, and Multan 36.

Similarly, the Karachi zone arrested 48, Islamabad 8, Hyderabad 25 and Balochistan 27.

The FIA also sealed several outlets and obtained assistance from law enforcement agencies to apprehend the accused.

Director General Jahangir emphasized the need for concrete evidence to ensure punishments for those involved in foreign currency smuggling.

Furthermore, he called for international cooperation to clamp down on agents involved in illegal currency trade and suggested issuing red notices through Interpol for accused individuals operating from abroad.

The DG also recommended blacklisting the passports of the accused.