Open Menu

FIA Cracks Down On Illegal Currency Trade: Hawala, Hundi Operator Arrested In Batagram

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM

FIA cracks down on illegal currency trade: hawala, hundi operator arrested in Batagram

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) In a major crackdown on illegal financial activities, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Abbottabad Thursday arrested a suspect involved in Hawala, Hundi, and unauthorized Currency exchange.

The suspect, identified as Abdullah Shah, was apprehended during a raid in Batagram Bazaar, where he was allegedly running an illegal currency exchange business under the cover of a clothing shop.

During the operation, FIA team seized 223,000 rupees and 700 Dirhams in foreign currency, along with crucial evidence related to illicit money transfers. The accused was found operating without a valid currency exchange license and failed to justify the origin of the recovered cash.

The FIA has launched a full-scale investigation into the case, with officials vowing to continue their operations against illegal money laundering networks.

Recent Stories

DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo move ..

DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward

13 minutes ago
 ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen ..

ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility

13 minutes ago
 Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulka ..

Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm

13 minutes ago
 Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to ..

Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'

13 minutes ago
 Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational ..

Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums ..

13 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on soc ..

Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media

13 minutes ago
UAE marks International Day of Happiness

UAE marks International Day of Happiness

13 minutes ago
 UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait

UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait

14 minutes ago
 Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, ..

Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, unique events

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank, Environment and Protected Ar ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank, Environment and Protected Areas Authority to promote susta ..

14 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Housing Authority begins handover of Al ..

Abu Dhabi Housing Authority begins handover of Al Saad residential project

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah hosts women ambassadors for high-level Ram ..

Sharjah hosts women ambassadors for high-level Ramadan gathering

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan