FIA cracks down on illegal currency trade: hawala, hundi operator arrested in Batagram

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) In a major crackdown on illegal financial activities, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Abbottabad Thursday arrested a suspect involved in Hawala, Hundi, and unauthorized Currency exchange.

The suspect, identified as Abdullah Shah, was apprehended during a raid in Batagram Bazaar, where he was allegedly running an illegal currency exchange business under the cover of a clothing shop.

During the operation, FIA team seized 223,000 rupees and 700 Dirhams in foreign currency, along with crucial evidence related to illicit money transfers. The accused was found operating without a valid currency exchange license and failed to justify the origin of the recovered cash.

The FIA has launched a full-scale investigation into the case, with officials vowing to continue their operations against illegal money laundering networks.