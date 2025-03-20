FIA Cracks Down On Illegal Currency Trade: Hawala, Hundi Operator Arrested In Batagram
Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) In a major crackdown on illegal financial activities, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Composite Circle Abbottabad Thursday arrested a suspect involved in Hawala, Hundi, and unauthorized Currency exchange.
The suspect, identified as Abdullah Shah, was apprehended during a raid in Batagram Bazaar, where he was allegedly running an illegal currency exchange business under the cover of a clothing shop.
During the operation, FIA team seized 223,000 rupees and 700 Dirhams in foreign currency, along with crucial evidence related to illicit money transfers. The accused was found operating without a valid currency exchange license and failed to justify the origin of the recovered cash.
The FIA has launched a full-scale investigation into the case, with officials vowing to continue their operations against illegal money laundering networks.
Recent Stories
DP World’s deep-water port project in Congo moves forward
ENOC Group, RTA collaborate to use green hydrogen in mobility
Israeli forces continue aggression on Jenin, Tulkarm
Al Jalila Foundation launches Ramadan campaign to support 'Child Fund'
Sharjah's EPAA participates in global educational conference on zoos, aquariums ..
Abu Dhabi Police warn against Ramadan scams on social media
UAE marks International Day of Happiness
UAE President holds phone call with Emir of Kuwait
Ramadan in Sharjah fusion of culture, traditions, unique events
Sharjah Islamic Bank, Environment and Protected Areas Authority to promote susta ..
Abu Dhabi Housing Authority begins handover of Al Saad residential project
Sharjah hosts women ambassadors for high-level Ramadan gathering
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man awarded 5-year jail in extortion case6 minutes ago
-
Eid gifts distributed among juvenile prisoners6 minutes ago
-
FIA cracks down on illegal currency trade: hawala, hundi operator arrested in Batagram6 minutes ago
-
PAC forms 3 Sub-Committees, raises concerns over lapsed grants & unauthorized honorariums6 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Municipal Committee launches crackdown on encroachments6 minutes ago
-
Karachi Commissioner reviews steps to prevent overcharging by intercity bus operators on Eid26 minutes ago
-
24,000 jobs created under PITB Tech Incubation Wing26 minutes ago
-
DC orders crackdown on illegal LPG decanting, encroachments in Bahawalpur26 minutes ago
-
DGSE hosts ‘Special Abilities & Spring Plantation Drive’26 minutes ago
-
Use of shoppers less than 75 microns banned26 minutes ago
-
Laptops distributed among 22 position holders of STEAM competitions26 minutes ago
-
Sindh CM, Australian HC discuss bilateral cooperation26 minutes ago