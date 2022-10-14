FIA Cyber Cell arrests 2 accused in financial scam

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2022 ) :The Federal Investigation Agency Quetta on Friday arrested two persons allegedly involved in a financial scam worth millions of rupee.

FIA spokesman said that during a raid conducted in Lahore by Cyber Crime Quetta Circle, two persons namely Aslam and Umer Farooq were apprehended.

They were allegedly involved in Rs 10 million fraud. The Cyber Cell recovered electronic devices and mobile phone from the possession of the accused, he told.

Under PECA Act, a case has been registered against the accused, the spokesman further added.