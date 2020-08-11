UrduPoint.com
FIA Cyber Crime Arrest Husband On Harassing Wife

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:50 PM

FIA cyber crime arrest husband on harassing wife

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Federal Investigation Agency cyber crime wing Multan arrested a husband on charge of harassing and blackmiling his wife through objectionable photos and videos on Tuesday.

Official sources said, a woman filed complaint with FIA Cyber Crime Reporting Centre (CRC) allegging that her husband, Malik Muhammad Azhar, whom she was married in 2015, was harassing and blackmailing her.

She said, however, that most of duration she lived with her parents. The couple developed differences and she filed suit for jactitation of marriage against her husband that was being heard by court. Upon this, her accused husband sent her objectionable videos and photos to his friend Fozia Gulzar and started threatening her to viral the objectionable content on social media platforms.

A raiding team comprising SI Saeed Ahmad, ASI Zeeshan Ahmad and head constable Hazoor Bakhash was formed for immediate action by Incharge CCRC Multan.

During raid, the accused was arrested along with mobile phone and objectionable videos and photos were found stored in it. The accused also confessed to all allegations and FIR No. 28/2020 dated 11.08.2020 was registered under sections 20, 21 and 24 of PECA, 2016. Further investigation was underway.

